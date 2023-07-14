12-hour Malkangiri bandh observed on July 14

By Sudeshna Panda 0
malkangiri bandh

Malkangari: The District Congress has called for a 12-hour shutdown across the district to meet the four-point demands of Malkangari district residents.

According to reports, the markets are closed due to this bandh. The roads have also been blocked at several places an vehicles have been stopped from plying on the roads.

The demands are as follows:

  1. The employment (provision of jobs) to unemployed youth in the district.
  2. The shortage of doctors in the district health department and associated problems.
  3. The recognition of the BED college built at a cost of tens of crores.
  4. The power outages in the district.

Even though the District Congress had made a demand to the district authorities regarding all these major problems no steps had been taken to resolve them.

The district Congress party called for the bandh today as no result was obtained by peaceful negotiation or talks. As a result, schools, colleges, shops and markets are closed in all districts and traffic has been stopped.

“If the demands are not met, the movement will intensify,” informed the Malkangari District Congress President Gobind Patra.

