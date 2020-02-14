12-hour Dhenkanal bandh by Citizen Action Committee cripples life

Dhenkanal: Normal life came to a standstill in Dhenkanal town today following a 12-hour bandh call given by Citizen Action Committee demanding upgradation of the old hospital as City Hospital.

While vehicular movement in the town came to a grinding halt due to the bandh observation, commuters had a tough time.

Similarly, shops and other business establishments remained closed in view of the protests and picketing by the bandh supporters.

Long queues of trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles were seen near Korian bypass chhak and college bypass chhak due to the road blockade by committee members.

District administration made ample police force deployment to keep any untoward incident at bay during the bandh.

Along with the City Hospital, the Committee is demanding for a medical college in Dhenkanal town also.