12-hour Boudh bandh by Khordha-Balangir rail project evictees cripples life

By KalingaTV Bureau

Boudh: Normal life came to a standstill across Boudh district today following a 12-hour bandh call given by Khordha-Balangir railway project displaced people’s body for fulfilment of a two-point charter of demands.

The bandh called by Khorhdha-Balangir Rail Prakalp Kshyatigrast  Praja Sangram Samiti started at 6 am in the morning and witnessed complete closure of shops and other business establishments. Vehicular movement was also affected badly due to the protest.

Under the planned rail project a stretch of 110 kilometres of rail track will the set up in Boudh district only for which a total 2268 acres of private land in 98 revenue villages will be acquired. Around 5,000 farmers who are losing their cultivable lands to the project are demanding suitable compensation.

Similarly, the Samiti has also demanded to set up the Court of Authority Camp Court in Boudh for the speedy hearing of the cases pertaining to the project.

District administration has made adequate security arrangements in view of the bandh.

