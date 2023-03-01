12-hour bandh in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: A 12-hour bandh in Rourkela has been called by the Rourkela Civil Protection committee on Wednesday, said reports.

The shutdown is being observed by the Rourkela Civil Protection Committee demanding the Rourkela Super Specialty Hospital and Medical College to be managed by AIIMS .

The bandh will continue till 6:00 pm informed the Committee.

The members of the Rourkela Civil Protection committee gathered at Birsa Munda Chowk and stopped locals to inform them about the reason of the bandh.

In view of the bandh, shops, offices and business establishments have been closed down. It is worth mentioning that the vehicular movement in the city has been been affected.