12-hour bandh called in Kantabanji demanding district status

The Zilla Sangharsh Samiti has called for 12-hour bandh in Kantabanji in Bolangir district on Saturday demanding district status.

Kantabanji: The Zilla Sangharsh Samiti has called for 12-hour bandh in Kantabanji town in Bolangir district of Odisha on Saturday demanding district status. The 12-hour bandh impact was sen in various places of the area as all the shops, markets and other establishments have remained closed from dusk.

The organization has also blocked road which had hampered the traffic movement. The shops, markets and other establishments will remained closed for 12 hours today.

The emergency services and schools have been excluded from the bandh call.

Most of the organisations and political parties in Tureikela, Bangamunda, Muribahal block along with Kantabanji NAC have also supported the bandh call.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier a similar bandh was also observed in November 2022 demanding a district tag for the town. As no step was taken by the state government, the frontal organisations in the area have again called for the 12-hour bandh today.

