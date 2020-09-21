Snake Rescued From Balasore District In Odisha

Balasore: A huge and 12-feet-long snake has been rescued from Pasarabandha village under Bhogarai block of Balasore district in Odisha. The snake weighed around 20 kgs.

A few farmers spotted the reptile while they were going to work in their farms in the morning today. A huge crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of the huge snake.

The snake was later rescued by the locals and kept inside a net, it was then handed over to the local forest officials. The forest officials conducted a medical examination of the snake and released it into the nearby forest.