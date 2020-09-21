snake rescued odisha
Snake Rescued From Balasore District In Odisha

12-Feet-Long Snake Spotted In Odisha’s Balasore, Locals Shocked

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A huge and 12-feet-long snake has been rescued from Pasarabandha village under Bhogarai block of Balasore district in Odisha.  The snake weighed around 20 kgs.

Related News

Body Of Youth Recovered From Bus Stand In Odisha’s…

Fire breaks out at COVID hospital in Odisha

Loot Bid In Odisha’s Kendrapara, Couple Attacked…

COVID19 Claims 9 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 710 In…

A few farmers spotted the reptile while they were going to work in their farms in the morning today. A huge crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of the huge snake.

The snake was later rescued by the locals and kept inside a net, it was then handed over to the local forest officials. The forest officials conducted a medical examination of the snake and released it into the nearby forest.

You might also like
State

Mahindra Thar 2020 first car to be auctioned; know this unique reason

State

Body Of Youth Recovered From Bus Stand In Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Post office job for class 10 students; Apply soon as online application for 2060…

State

Fire breaks out at COVID hospital in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7