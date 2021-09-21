12 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: A 12 feet long python was rescued from a house in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday. The reptile was rescued from the courtyard of a house in Gobara village in the district and later was released into the jungle.

As per reports, Rajendra Moharana has erected a small poultry farm in the backyard of his house. Today morning when he went there to feed the hens he witnessed the huge python.

He immediately alerted the locals and snake helpline members about it. After getting information, Arabinda Muni of Snake Helpline rushed to the spot along with the officials of the Forest department and rescued the snake.

It was found to be a python of about 12 feet in length. In the rescue operation Forest official G Venkat Dora, and family member of Rajendra Moharana helped. Later, the snake was released into the forest in a lonely place.