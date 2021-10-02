12-feet-long injured python rescued in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: An injured python was rescued in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The snake is said to be 12 feet long and weighted 50 kg. The python had swallowed an animal that weighted about 20 to 25 kg for which it was not in a position to move.

As per reports, the huge python was first spotted by the road side in Sinduria village in the Patakhali reserve forest area under Bimala forest section in Telkoi range of Keonjhar Forest Division. It was also seen that somebody had even hurt the reptile.

After getting information, the Forest Department officials reached the spot and rescued the snake. Engaged by the Forest Department Veterinary doctor Bandita Mishra from Keonjhar reached the spot and treated the snake. Following the treatment, the reptile was shifted to the office of the Bimala Forest Section.

After the snake will recover, it will be released into the jungle, said the Forest Department.