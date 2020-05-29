Coronavirus
12 COVID19 Positives In Odisha’s Khurda Among 63 Detected Today, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 63 new positives, the active tally of COVID19 cases has reached 827 in Odisha. The tally of  coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1723 today, i.e. Friday. 

The State Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Dept.) has shared the details of all the fresh cases. While 63 are from quarantine centres, 2 of them are local cases. 

It is to be noted that the highest district-wise cases has been reported from Khurda with 12 positives, 2 of them have been reported from Bhubaneswar, both from quarantine center. 1 is a Maharashtra  returnee and the other is a Delhi returnees.

The details of the other positive cases are as follows: 

6 cases in Bolangir (All in quarantine centres. Maharastra returnees)

11 cases in Jagatsinghpur (All in quarantine centres. 3 WB, 1 AP, 2 Gujarat, 2 TN & 1 Telengana 2 Maharastra returnees)

1 case in Jharsuguda (In quarantine centre. Maharashtra returnee)

2 cases in Sundergarh (All in quarantine centres. Maharashtra returnees)

1 case in Puri (In quarantine centre. CG returnee)

3 cases in Balasore (All in quarantine centres. 1 Maharashtra, 1 WB & 1 TN returnees)

1 case in Mayurbhanj (In quarantine centre. TN returnee)

1 case in Nabarangapur (In quarantine centre. Surat returnee)

1 case in Koraput (In quarantine centre. AP returnee)

 

