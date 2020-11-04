covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Credits: ABC News)

12 Covid-19 Patients Succumb In Odisha, Death toll rises to 1364

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1364 on Wednesday with 12 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths each reported from Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj districts, two each from Bhubaneswar and one each reported from Jharsuguda,Rayagada, Jajpur, and Keonjhar districts.

The Death Details are as follows: 

1.A 65-year-old female of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 40-year-old female of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

3.A 60-year-old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

4.A 71-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

5.A 65-year-old male of Jharsuguda district.

6.A 78-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

7.A 62-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 78-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

9.A 74-year-old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 38-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

11.A 65-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

12.A 60-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

