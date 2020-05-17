12 Arrested, Huge Amount Of Liquor And Molasses Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam

12 Arrested, Huge Amount Of Liquor And Molasses Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam

Aska: A huge amount of Illicit Distilled (ID) liquor has been seized by the Ganjam Police and 12 persons have been arrested in a drive against illegal ID liquor amid COVID19 lockdown.

The Ganjam Police conducted massive excise raids against illegal ID liquor manufacturing units at Aska, Dharakote and Gangapur police station areas.

They seized a total of 1282 ltrs of ID liquor and destroyed 11,650 ltrs of Molasses. They were also successful in arresting 12 accused persons in this connection.