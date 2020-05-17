12 Arrested, Huge Amount Of Liquor And Molasses Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Aska: A huge amount of Illicit Distilled (ID) liquor has been seized by the Ganjam Police and 12 persons have been arrested in a drive against illegal ID liquor amid COVID19 lockdown.

The Ganjam Police conducted massive excise raids against illegal ID liquor manufacturing units at Aska, Dharakote and Gangapur police station areas.

They seized a total of 1282 ltrs of ID liquor and destroyed 11,650 ltrs of Molasses. They were also successful in arresting 12 accused persons in this connection.

You might also like
State

Odia Migrants Return From Halfway, Journey To Odisha Remains Unfinished

State

Coronavirus recovery tally crosses 200-mark in Odisha as 24 more patients recovered…

State

COVID19 death toll revised in Odisha; tally stands at 4 not 5

State

Railway jobs alert: No exams for selection, apply directly for 663 posts!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.