12 arrested for producing fake RT-PCR test negative certificates at Puri Jagannath temple  

Puri: As many as 12 persons were arrested for producing fake RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test negative certificates to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri Jagannath temple.

According to reports, the arrested persons include four devotees and eight miscreants. Police also said to have seized computer, printer and other materials from their possessions.

All of them were arrested after two cases were filed at the Singhadwar Police Station and one case registered at Kumbharapada Police Station.

The four devotees are said to be from Odisha’s Angul and Madhya Pradesh.

Stringent action would be taken against all persons who produce such fake RT-PCR test negative certificates to enter the 12th century shrine.

In a related development, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to close the temple for three days from today till September 12 and the darshan of the deities by the devotees will resume from Monday.

The temple was shut today in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi. People were denied entry into the temple to avoid large congregations on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Puja.

Likewise, the temple will remain out of the reach of the devotees for the next two days due to the weekend restrictions (on Saturday and Sunday). However, the public will be allowed for darshan on Saturdays from next week. But, the temple will remain shut only on Sundays for disinfection of the premises.

Devotees still have to carry either an RT-PCR negative report obtained 96 hours before the temple visits or COVID vaccine final dose certificate.