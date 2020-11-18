ganja destroyed in gajapati
The Destroyed Ganja At Gajapati

12.5 Crore Worth Ganja Plantation Destroyed In Odisha’s Gajapati

By WCE 6

Mohana: A joint team of R. Udayagiri police and Excise department officials destroyed a sprawling 60 acres of illegal ganja plantation in a raid on Wednesday.

The raid took place in Tillikara village under the Anugura panchayat of Odisha’s Gajapati district.

As per reports, the police torched more than one lakh ganja plants in the raid.

The ganja plantation was estimated to be worth around 12.5 crore, said the police.

The raid was conducted by the Police, Excise department and Revenue department officials.

You might also like
State

Time To Dissolve Odisha-Andhra Border Tension: Tara Prasad Bahinipati

Nation

Zomato Not To Charge Restaurants For Its Takeaway Service

State

Newly Elected MLAs From Balasore Sadar And Tirtol Administered Oath

State

15 Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 1575

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.