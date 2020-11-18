Mohana: A joint team of R. Udayagiri police and Excise department officials destroyed a sprawling 60 acres of illegal ganja plantation in a raid on Wednesday.

The raid took place in Tillikara village under the Anugura panchayat of Odisha’s Gajapati district.

As per reports, the police torched more than one lakh ganja plants in the raid.

The ganja plantation was estimated to be worth around 12.5 crore, said the police.

The raid was conducted by the Police, Excise department and Revenue department officials.