11th day ceremony of late journalist Dushmanta Mohanty held, Achyuta Samanta donates Rs 1 lakh

Dhenkanal: The 11th day ceremony of late journalist Dushmanta Mohanty was held today amid deep grief and sorrow at his native Renadapatana village on Thursday.

Members of the District Journalists Association and media persons from different blocks of the district, intellectuals and politicians took part in the 11th day ceremony and expressed their grief over Dushmanta Mohanty’s death and paid him floral tribute.

A delegation of founder of KIIT & KISS and Kalinga TV Achyuta Samanta also took part in the ceremony and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh to the bereaved family members of the deceased journalist on behalf of the Samanta.

This apart, the delegation promised to look after the three adopted daughters of Dushmanta Mohanty.

It is to be noted here that Dushmanta Mohanty, the Kalinga TV and K News Odisha’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter, died in a road mishap near Bhuban Police Station after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on July 25.