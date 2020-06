119 COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recoveries In The State Reach 1245

Bhubaneswar: Another 119 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 1245.

The district-wise breakup is as follows:

60 are from Jajpur

13 from Cuttack

12 from Kendrapara

9 from Gajapati

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Sundargarh

3 each from Balasore, Puri and Khurda

2 each from Ganjam & Bolangir and

1 from Sambalpur.