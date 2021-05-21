1186 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has reported 1186 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 142 quarantine cases and 1044 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 1353 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1041 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 307, while the active cases are 12,672. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached 66,880 and the recovered cases stand at 53,880.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: