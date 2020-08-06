118 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar, 47 Local contact cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 118 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed BMC officials on Thursday.

Among the fresh positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 71 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 47 are local contact contact cases.

Besides, 90 COVID-19 patients of the city have been recovered today.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” tweeted the BMC.