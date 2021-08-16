1167 Covid patients recover from Odisha in last 24 hours, tally reaches 9,79,407

Covid recovered patients in odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1167 Covid patients have recovered in the State and are being discharged on August 16, 2021 informed the Health & Family Welfare (H & FW)Department Odisha today.

According to the data by H& FW Dept Odisha, the majority of the recovered cases are from the districts of Khordha, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Out of the total 1167 recovered cases, around 380 patients are from Khordha, 151 from Cuttack, 74 from Jagatsinghpur, 69 from Puri, 58 from Balasore, 56 from Jajpur, 52 from Nayagarh, 35 from Mayurbhanj, 31 from Kendrapara, 26 from Angul, 20 from Rayagada, 19 from Sundargarh, 18 from Keonjhar, 16 from Bhadrak, 16 from Dhenkanal, 16 from Kandhamal, 9 from Malkangiri, 7 from Bargarh, 6 from Koraput, 5 from Bolangir, 4 from Jharsuguda, 3 from Gajapati, 3 from Ganjam, 3 from Sambalpur, 2 from Boudh, 2 from Nuapada, 2 from Sonepur, 1 from Deogarh, 1 from Kalahandi and 82 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,79,407.

