Rourkela

116 Students Of Odisha Stranded In Rajasthan’s Kota Return Home

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela : 116 Odisha students stranded in Kota of Rajasthan have  reportedly arrived in Rourkela today.

The students reached here on 4 buses with their own expenses. After reaching Rourkela the students were admitted to a Hospital near Rourkela Airport, for medical examination.

The swab samples of 47 students were collected. After the medical examination all the 116 students were sent to their respective homes for staying in quarantine.

The Kota returnee students have thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for arranging their return from Rajasthan to Odisha.

