1150 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Khurda

Khurda: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch today seized 1150 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore in Khurda.

Acting on a specific input, a team of the STF conducted a raid at Habeli ground in Khurda and seized brown sugar from the possession of one Sidharth Nayak of Kamanabar Harijan Sahi.

Apart from arresting the accused drug peddler, the team also seized a two-wheeler (KTM Power M/C) and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and is being forwarded to the court of Khurda Additional District & Sessions cum Special Judge.

In this connection STF PS Case No.21 dated 01.10.2022 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 was registered. Investigation is on. Special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing.

Since 2020, STF has seized more than 59 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 111 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 160 drug dealers/peddlers.