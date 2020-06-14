covid19
114 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery tally rises to 2708

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 114 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours taking the total recovery cases in the state  to 2708, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed on Sunday afternoon.

All of them were discharged from the COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 30  hail from Sundargarh district, 23 from Khordha,  17 from Ganjam, 11 from Cuttack, 10 from Mayurbhanj, eight  from Gajapati, five from Baragarh, four from Nayagarh, three from Bolangir, one each from Balasore, Koraput and Sambalpur.

Earlier in the day, Odisha has reported 186 new COVID-19 positive cases. The total COVID-19 positive cases of the state has risen  to 3909.

