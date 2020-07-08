113 Consultant posts to be filled-up; Check details to apply soon

As many as 113 Consultant posts to be filled up soon as the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) has invited applications for the same.

The eligible and interested persons can apply for the Consultant posts – A, B, C, IT and Legal Posts (which is on Contract basis) on or before July 27, 2020.

Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Consultant – A, B, C, IT and Legal Posts on Contract basis. Eligible Persons who are interested in the Vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can read the notification & Apply Online/Offline.

Check the details here:

Important dates: Application for the job has been started from July 7 while the last date to apply Online/Offline application is July 27, 2020.

Name of posts and their numbers:

Consultant – A Posts: 13

Consultant – B Posts: 46

Consultant – C Posts: 48

Consultant – IT Posts: 02

Consultant – Legal Posts: 04

Educational qualification and age limit:

Consultant – A: CA/CS/ICWA/Post Graduate (Concerned Discipline). The age limit of the candidates is 35 years.

Consultant – B: B.Com/B.E/B.Tech (Computer Engineering/ IT)/Post Graduate (Engineering)/MBA/CA/CS/ICWA. Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates is 35 years.

Consultant – C: Any Degree/BA/BBA/BE/B.Tech/BCA/B.Com. The age limit of the candidates is 30 years.

Consultant – IT: B.E/B.Tech, M.E/M.Tech (Computer Engineering/IT)/M.C.A/M.Sc (IT). The age limit of the candidates is 35 years.

Consultant – Legal: L.L.B. The age limit of the candidates is 40 years.

The applicants can apply for the jobs by the following ways:

The eligible and interested job seekers can apply online by visiting the official website https://kcg.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates can click here for the online application link.

Candidates can click here for the online official website link.