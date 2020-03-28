Bhubaneswar: At least 112 persons came into contact with Odisha’s third coronavirus positive patient, said state government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi on Saturday.

Briefing media persons at Geetagovinda Sadan here this afternoon, Bagchi said, “The gentleman who tested positive for COVID-19, who happens to be Odish’s third coronavirus positive patient, had come into contact with 112 persons.”

The gentleman came into contact with 32 persons during his journey in Indigo flight from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on March 10. He later came in contact with seven persons in State Assembly, 44 persons in the bank he was working in, 21 persons at Kar Clinic, three persons during his blood test and rest at his residence here, Bagchi added.

Out of 112, samples of 11 persons were sent for tests. Of them one was found to be negative while reports of 10 others yet to be received, Bagchi further added.

There is a fear that the third COVID-19 positive patient could be behind a possibility of a community spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Officials now have quarantined several persons who came in contact with the 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient.