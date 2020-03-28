Odisha govt's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi

112 persons came in contact with Odisha’s 3rd coronavirus positive patient: Subroto Bagchi

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: At least 112 persons came into contact with Odisha’s third coronavirus positive patient, said state government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi on Saturday.

Briefing media persons at Geetagovinda Sadan here this afternoon, Bagchi said, “The gentleman who tested positive for COVID-19, who happens to be Odish’s third coronavirus positive patient, had come into contact with 112 persons.”

The gentleman came into contact with 32 persons during his journey in Indigo flight from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on March 10. He later came in contact with seven persons in State Assembly, 44 persons in the bank he was working in, 21 persons at Kar Clinic, three persons during his blood test and rest at his residence here, Bagchi added.

Related News

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM…

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief…

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines…

Out of 112, samples of 11 persons were sent for tests. Of them one was found to be negative while reports of 10 others yet to be received, Bagchi further added.

There is a fear that the third COVID-19 positive patient could be behind a possibility of a community spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Officials now have quarantined several persons who came in contact with the 60-year-old COVID-19 positive patient.

You might also like
State

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM announced

State

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19

State

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.