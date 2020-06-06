112 more COVID_19 patients recover in Odisha

112 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery tally rises to 1716

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 112  COVID-19  patients have been recovered in Odisha,  informed  the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday afternoon. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovered cases,  33  cases hail from from Kendrapara district, 16 from Balangir, 11 from Jajpur, 10 from Sundergarh, 8 from Jagatsinghpur , 7 from Ganjam , 7 from Khordha, 4 each from Cuttack and Sonepur, 3 each from Baleswar, Puri and Sambalpur, 2 from Nayagarh and one from Mayurbhanj .

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1716, the Health Department tweeted.

 

