Cuttack

112 Covid-19 cases from Malgodown among 143 new cases in Cuttack city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 143  persons tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the  fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 112 cases have been reported from Malgodown containment zone, while seven are institutional quarantine cases, 12 from home quarantine and 12 local contact cases.

So far, as many as 1325 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19  in the city, among which 10 persons have lost their lives while 661 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

The active cases in the silver city now stand at 654, according to the latest update of CMC.

Details are as follows:

Cuttack Covid cases

 

