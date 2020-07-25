111 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 111 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area in Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh Covid case, 62 persons are from quarantine cases while 49 are locals contact cases.

With this , the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state capital has reached 1828.

Meanwhile, as many as 29 persons have recovered from the disease today. With the total 863 recoveries and 11 deaths, the capital city has now 952 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” officials further said.

DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS: