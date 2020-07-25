COVID
Representational image

111 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 111 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area in Odisha  in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among  the fresh Covid case, 62 persons are from quarantine cases while 49 are locals contact cases.

With this , the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state capital  has reached 1828.

Meanwhile, as many as 29 persons have recovered from the disease today. With the total 863 recoveries and 11 deaths, the capital city has now 952 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts  and  nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised  and  will be under active surveillance,” officials further said.

DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

BBSR

BBSR

BBSR

You might also like
State

Ganja worth 40 lakh seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 4 held

State

5 New Online Examination Centres For Odisha JEE

State

Odisha Matric Exam 2020 Result To Be Declared By End Of July

State

Miscreants Attack Police During Raid In Odisha’s Puri, 7 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.