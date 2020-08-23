111 Local Contact Cases Among 317 New Covid-19 Positives Reported In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: As many as 317 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Sunday.
According to the BMC, as many as 206 quarantine cases have been detected among the fresh cases in the State Capital, while 111 positive cases are local contact case in the city.
“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd Aug 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/O7Dn7O8YAu
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 23, 2020