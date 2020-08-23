Coronavirus Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

111 Local Contact Cases Among 317 New Covid-19 Positives Reported In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 317 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Sunday.

According to the BMC, as many as 206 quarantine cases have been detected among the fresh cases in the State Capital, while 111 positive cases are local contact case in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

