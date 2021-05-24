11,059 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Cuttack Highest At 1,133

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,059 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Cuttack has recorded the maximum positives at 1133 followed by Khurda at 1010.

New Positive Cases: 11,059 (In quarantine: 6,193 Local contacts: 4,866)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 859

2. Balasore: 400

3. Bargarh: 367

4. Bhadrak: 377

5. Balangir: 166

6. Boudh: 261

7. Cuttack: 1133

8. Deogarh: 103

9. Dhenkanal: 351

10. Gajapati: 67

11. Ganjam: 155

12. Jagatsinghpur: 330

13. Jajpur: 564

14. Jharsuguda: 228

15. Kalahandi: 407

16. Kandhamal: 103

17. Kendrapada: 309

18. Keonjhar: 200

19. Khurda: 1010

20. Koraput: 175

21. Malkangiri: 98

22. Mayurbhanj: 662

23. Nawarangpur: 322

24. Nayagarh: 246

25. Nuapada: 44

26. Puri: 430

27. Rayagada: 177

28. Sambalpur: 379

29. Sonepur: 204

30. Sundargarh: 729

31. State Pool: 203