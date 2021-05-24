11,059 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Cuttack Highest At 1,133

By WCE 2
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,059 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Cuttack has recorded the maximum positives at 1133 followed by Khurda at 1010.

New Positive Cases: 11,059 (In quarantine: 6,193 Local contacts: 4,866)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 859
2. Balasore: 400
3. Bargarh: 367
4. Bhadrak: 377
5. Balangir: 166

6. Boudh: 261
7. Cuttack: 1133
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 351
10. Gajapati: 67
11. Ganjam: 155
12. Jagatsinghpur: 330
13. Jajpur: 564
14. Jharsuguda: 228
15. Kalahandi: 407
16. Kandhamal: 103
17. Kendrapada: 309
18. Keonjhar: 200
19. Khurda: 1010
20. Koraput: 175

21. Malkangiri: 98
22. Mayurbhanj: 662
23. Nawarangpur: 322
24. Nayagarh: 246
25. Nuapada: 44
26. Puri: 430
27. Rayagada: 177
28. Sambalpur: 379
29. Sonepur: 204
30. Sundargarh: 729
31. State Pool: 203

