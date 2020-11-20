Bhubaneswar: As many as 1101 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health Family and Welfare Department.

According the latest data from the State Health Dept, the fresh recoveries include 102 people from Khordha, 96 from Sundargarh, 89 from Cuttack, 68 from Mayurbhanj, 62 from Balangir, 60 from Bargarh, 60 from Puri, 58 from Kalahandi, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Anugul, 47 from Kendrapara, 44 from Nuapada, 42 from Keonjhar, 37 from Sambalpur, 28 from Bhadrak, 26 from Jajapur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Balasore, 14 from Nayagarh, 13 from Ganjam, 13 from Jharsuguda, 11 from Kandhamal, 11 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Sonepur, 10 from Koraput, 7 from Boudh, 6 from Gajapati, 6 from Malkangiri, 4 from Deogarh, 4 from Rayagada, asnd 18 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,03,897, the Health Dept tweeted.

Another 1101 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 20.11.2020 102 from Khordha

96 from Sundargarh

89 from Cuttack

68 from Mayurbhanj

62 from Bolangir

60 from Bargarh

60 from Puri

58 from Kalahandi

55 from Jagatsinghpur

54 from Anugul

47 from Kendrapara — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 20, 2020