1101 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries stand at 3,03,897

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as  1101 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health Family and Welfare Department.

According the latest data from the State Health Dept, the fresh recoveries include 102 people from Khordha, 96 from Sundargarh, 89 from Cuttack, 68 from Mayurbhanj, 62 from Balangir, 60 from Bargarh, 60 from Puri, 58 from Kalahandi, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Anugul, 47 from Kendrapara, 44 from Nuapada, 42 from Keonjhar, 37 from Sambalpur, 28 from Bhadrak, 26 from Jajapur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Balasore, 14 from Nayagarh, 13 from Ganjam, 13 from Jharsuguda, 11 from Kandhamal, 11 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Sonepur, 10 from Koraput, 7 from Boudh, 6 from Gajapati, 6 from Malkangiri, 4 from Deogarh, 4 from Rayagada, asnd 18 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,03,897, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

