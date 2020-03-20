110 Kg Ganja Seized In Cuttack dist Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

Cuttack: Launching a crackdown on illegal drug traders Tangi police arrested a drug peddler in this district of Odisha on Friday.

The police seized 110 kg of ganja and a Renault Duster vehicle from him.

According to reports, Tangi Police was patrolling at Manguli chack when received the information about the consignment. After getting the tip off started searching and seized the ganja contraband.

During the search, Police recovered several bags of contraband ganja weighing 110 kg.

A case has been lodged under NDPS Act in this connection.