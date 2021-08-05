11 trains to be cancelled and rescheduled: Check details

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work for construction of Limited Height Sub-ways between Vizianagaram & Korukonda and between Punduri & Dusi Stations in Palasa-Kottavalasa Railway Section of East Coast Railway in Howrah-Chennai main line, it has been decided to cancel 11 trains on 8th & 9th August, 2021 and rescheduled 11 trains as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

07016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Special from Secunderabad on 8th August, 2021. 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 10th August, 2021. 02822 Chennai-Howrah Special from Chennai on 8th August, 2021. 08048 Vasco-da-gama-Howrah Amaravati Special from Vasco on 8th August, 2021. 07243/07244 Guntur-Rayagada-Guntur Special from Guntur on 8th August, 2021 and from Rayagada 9th August, 2021. 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah on 8th August, 2021. 08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions on 9th August, 2021. 08570/08569 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions on 9th August, 2021.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS