11 trains to be cancelled and rescheduled: Check details

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work for construction of Limited Height Sub-ways between Vizianagaram & Korukonda and between Punduri & Dusi Stations in Palasa-Kottavalasa Railway Section of East Coast Railway in Howrah-Chennai main line, it has been decided to cancel 11 trains on 8th & 9th August, 2021 and rescheduled 11 trains as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

  1. 07016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Special from Secunderabad on 8th August, 2021.
  2. 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 10th August, 2021.
  3. 02822 Chennai-Howrah Special from Chennai on 8th August, 2021.
  4. 08048 Vasco-da-gama-Howrah Amaravati Special from Vasco on 8th August, 2021.
  5. 07243/07244 Guntur-Rayagada-Guntur Special from Guntur on 8th August, 2021 and from Rayagada 9th August, 2021.
  6. 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah on 8th August, 2021.
  7. 08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions on 9th August, 2021.
  8. 08570/08569 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions on 9th August, 2021.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS

  1. 08495 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Special from Rameswaram on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 1050hrs instead of 0850hrs.
  2. 08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Special from Bangalore on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 1540hrs instead of 1340hrs.
  3. 02867 Howrah-Pondichery Special from Howrah on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 0215hrs after midnight (09.08.2021) instead of 2330hrs on 08.08.2021.
  4. 02821 Howrah-Chennai Special from Howrah on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 0225hrs after midnight (09.08.2021) instead of 2355hrs on 08.08.2021.
  5. 08190 Ernakulam-Tata Special from Ernakulam on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 0900hrs instead of 0715hrs.
  6. 03352 Alleppey-Dhanbad Special from Alleppey on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 0700hrs instead of 0600hrs.
  7. 08574 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Special from Bhagat Ki Kothi on 7th August, 2021 will leave at 0330hrs after midnight (08.08.2021) instead of 2000hrs on 7th August, 2021.
  8. 08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Special from Bhubaneswar on 9th August, 2021 will leave at 0810hrs instead of 0540hrs.
  9. 05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Special from Dibrugarh on 7th August, 2021 will leave at 2055hrs instead of 1925hrs.
  10. 07015 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 9th August, 2021 will leave at 0945hrs instead of 0845hrs.
  11. 02642 Shalimar-Trivandrum Special from Shalimar on 8th August, 2021 will leave at 0220hrs after midnight (09.08.2021) instead of 2350hrs on 08.08.2021.
