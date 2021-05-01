11 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Eleven more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
Four deaths have been reported from Khordha district and two deaths reported from Sundergarh and one death each reported from Boudh,Kalahandi, Koraput,Rayagada and Puri district respectively.
#BREAKING :11 more patients succumb to #COVID19 in #Odisha , death toll rises to 2054 pic.twitter.com/SFR2mOa7KJ
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 1, 2021
The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 2,054.