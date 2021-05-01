11 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: Indian Express (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Eleven more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Four deaths have been reported from Khordha district and two deaths reported from Sundergarh and one death each reported from Boudh,Kalahandi, Koraput,Rayagada and Puri district respectively.

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 2,054.

 

