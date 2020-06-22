Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed that there are eleven (11) new COVID19 positive cases who have been been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Taking to its Twitter handle, BMC said that there are 11 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar today. The cured persons are 93. The active cases stands at 99.

It is noteworthy that there are a sum total of 196 coronavirus patients in Bhubaneswar today.