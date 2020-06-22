11 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Bhubaneswar Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed that there are eleven (11) new COVID19 positive cases who have been been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Taking to its Twitter handle, BMC said that there are 11 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar today. The cured persons are 93. The active cases stands at 99.

It is noteworthy that there are a sum total of 196 coronavirus patients in Bhubaneswar today.

You might also like
State

COVID19 Super Spreader In Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Infects Almost 17

State

After Odisha govt, now Centre pitches for Rath Yatra 2020

State

Gold Prices In Indian Market Rise Again, Check Details Here

State

1 More COVID19 Positive Dies Of Co-Morbidity In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.