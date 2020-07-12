coronavirus cases in cuttack

11 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Cuttack District Today, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 positive COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Cuttack, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in last 24 hours.

The Cuttack DM in his official Twitter handle informed that 9 cases, out of the 11 new cases, have been reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

1 case is reported from Nischintakoili and Cuttack Sadar block each.

The city civic body also informed that active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. Further details, in this case, is awaited.

You might also like
State

2 Hardcore Maoists Surrender Before Police In Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

AIIMS Bhubaneswar To Conduct Recruitment Drive For Medical And Non-Medical Posts, See…

State

Complete Lockdown In This District Of Odisha For One Week

State

Odisha Reports 3 COVID19 Deaths Today Toll Rises To 64, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.