Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 positive COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Cuttack, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in last 24 hours.

The Cuttack DM in his official Twitter handle informed that 9 cases, out of the 11 new cases, have been reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

1 case is reported from Nischintakoili and Cuttack Sadar block each.

The city civic body also informed that active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. Further details, in this case, is awaited.