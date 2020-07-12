11 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Cuttack District Today, Check Details
Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 positive COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Cuttack, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in last 24 hours.
The Cuttack DM in his official Twitter handle informed that 9 cases, out of the 11 new cases, have been reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation.
1 case is reported from Nischintakoili and Cuttack Sadar block each.
The city civic body also informed that active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. Further details, in this case, is awaited.
#CIOVID19 update of #Cuttack district, 11th July:
Block/ ULB wise break-up of 11 +ve cases:
CMC-9
Nischintakoili-1
Ctc Sadar Block-1
Detail of local contact cases & any addl. cases will be shared by
CMC @CMCCuttack & PD,DRDA(& DUDA) @pd_drda https://t.co/0D0aCMFEoV
— Cuttack DM (@CuttackDM) July 12, 2020