covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

11 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll Reaches 656

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID death toll in Odisha rises to 656 as eleven more succumb to the disease, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Three deaths each were reported from Puri and Sambalpur district, two each from Khordha District and one each from Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh district.

The death details in the last 24 hours: 

1.A 59-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Psychiatric illness.

2.A 61-year old male of Khordha district.

3.A 52-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 45-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

5.A 45-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.An 80-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 70-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8.A 60-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Chronic Kidney Disease.

9.A 62-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10.A 65-year old male of Sambalpur district.

11.A 31-year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

