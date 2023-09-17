11 more cases of Scrub Typhus detected in Sundargarh district, total rises to 180

Sundergarh: As many as 11 more Scrub Typhus positive cases were detected in Sundargarh district taking the total number of cases in the district to 180 on Sunday, informed CDMO.

Yesterday, seven new cases of scrub typhus have been detected. Most of the patients belong to Sundargarh Sadar and Balishankara blocks. One patient in the district has reportedly died of scrub typhus.

The CDMO said that an ample stock of medicines is available for the patients and a special team of doctors is prepared to attend to the patients in the district.

A sensitisation programme was conducted for doctors on Friday in a bid to check the disease.

Around twenty-two cases of scrub typhus have been reported in the Veer Surendra Sai Instititute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR) in Burla in the past three days.

Five people have succumbed to deadly scrub typhus infection in Bargarh district.

Scrub typhus spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The mites usually come in contact with humans in farmland, forests and village ponds. It is a vector-borne disease and is usually reported in the rainy season during November-July. The common symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, body ache and a black, inflamed mark on the skin.