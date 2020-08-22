11 KIIT Hospitality Dept staff tested Covid positive

Bhubaneswar: Eleven staff of the hospitality department of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) have been tested positive for Coronavirus today. KIIT wished early recovery of these patients.

As per reports these staff had been supplying food to the doctors and nurses of Covid hospital and were also engaged in the food preparation process of these Covid warriors.

These staff were working in the guest house where a batch of doctors and nurses were being quarantined after working in the Covid hospital for a fixed duration.

After getting infected with Coronavirus, these staff members have been given care and facilities by KIIT.