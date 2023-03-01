11 houses reduced to ashes in Narasinghpur of Odisha

Narasinghpur: In a shocking incident, as many as 11 houses in Narasinghpur town of Cuttack district in Odisha on Wednesday.

As many as 11 houses have been gutted after a major fire broke out at Kanrpur in Narasinghpur town of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the locals immediately spotted the fire and informed the fire department. The fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Property worth lakhs has been said to have been reduced to ashes in the major fire that took place in Narasinghpur.

Reports suggest that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation in this matter is underway.