11 held for cattle trafficking in Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: The Khantapada police detained 11 persons for alleged cattle trafficking at Gopalpur Chhak in Odisha’s Balasore district this morning.

Cops also rescued around 80 cattle while the animals were allegedly being trafficked to a neighbouring state. Besides, eight pickup vans also have been seized.

According to reports, a team of Khantapada police conducted a checking at Gopalpur Chhak after getting information from some reliable sources. They intercepted the vehicles and rescued the animals.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

