Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 new COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Cuttack, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in last 24 hours.

The CMC in its Twitter handle informed that 8 cases, out of the 32 new cases, have been reported from quarantine centres while 3 are local contacts.

The city civic body also informed that active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway.