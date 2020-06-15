heavy rainfall

11 districts likely to get intense rainfall in Odisha today  

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday forecasted thundershower and intense rainfall likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha today.

“Thundershower/moderate rain with one or two spells of intense  rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Angul, Nayagarh and likely to continue in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts between 8.45 AM and 11.45 AM today,” said the weather department.

