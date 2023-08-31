11 cows killed, 2 critical as truck rams into cattle in Odisha

Dhenkanal: The truck ran over while the herd of cows was sleeping on the road at night. It has been reported that 11 cows died and two were seriously injured.

An accident took place near Parjang police station Barihapur of Dhenkanal district, said reports.

Late last night, a herd of cows was lying on the road when the truck ran over it. The truck came at a high speed. The cow fell on the tea shop after hitting the herd.

The truck driver has fled from the scene after the accident. The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

A detailed reports in this matter is awaited.

Last month that is on July 15, a trailer truck loaded with pipes ran over a herd of cows. As many as nine cows have been reported to be killed while over five other cows were trapped under the immobilized truck.

The incident took place at the inter-state border near Jamsola village under Suliapada tehsil of the district.

Reportedly, the driver, responsible for causing the mishap, has fled the seen. The local police were present at the site and were looking into the matter.