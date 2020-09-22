11 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha Today, Death Toll Rises To 721

Bhubaneswar: Another 11 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 721 as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 65 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.

2.A 50 year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3.A 68 year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.

4. A 90 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 42 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Adenocarcinoma of Lungs .

6.A 60 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

7.A 70 year old male of Ganjam district.

8.A 77 year old male of Ganjam district.

9.A 54 year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.

10. A 40 year old male of Malkangiri district.

11.A 51 year old male of Puri district.