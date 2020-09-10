11 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha In 24 Hours, Toll Rises to 591

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eleven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death detailed list is as follows: 

1. A 51 year old male of Bhadrak district.

2. A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 57 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. An 80 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Parkinsonism, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 49 year old male of Cuttack district.

6. A 75 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

7. A 71 year old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 68 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 17 year old female of Puri district.

10. A 60 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

11. A 65 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

