11 Districts Of Odisha To Be Shutdown On Saturdays & Sundays Till June End: Chief Secretary
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government ordered complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts till end of June informed the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.
The 11 districts are as follows: Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bolangir.
Unlock 1.0 has begun, positive cases will increase, as people return to Odisha added the Chief Secretary.
- Schools and educational institutions to remain closed till July 31.
- Religious institutions, including temples shall not open till June 30.
- Malls to remain closed in Odisha till June 30
- Curfew to continue from 7 pm to 7 am all over Odisha
Further details and complete guidelines awaited.