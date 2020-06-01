11 Districts Of Odisha To Be Shutdown On Saturdays & Sundays Till June End: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government ordered complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts till end of June informed the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The 11 districts are as follows: Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bolangir.

Unlock 1.0 has begun, positive cases will increase, as people return to Odisha added the Chief Secretary.

Schools and educational institutions to remain closed till July 31.

Religious institutions, including temples shall not open till June 30.

Malls to remain closed in Odisha till June 30

Curfew to continue from 7 pm to 7 am all over Odisha

Further details and complete guidelines awaited.