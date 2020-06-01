11 Districts Of Odisha To Be Shutdown On Saturdays & Sundays Till June End: Chief Secretary

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government ordered complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts till end of June informed the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. 

The 11 districts are as follows: Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bolangir. 

Unlock 1.0 has begun, positive cases will increase, as people return to Odisha added the Chief Secretary. 

  • Schools and educational institutions to remain closed till July 31.
  • Religious institutions, including temples shall not open till June 30.
  • Malls to remain closed in Odisha till June 30
  • Curfew to continue from 7 pm to 7 am all over Odisha

Further details and complete guidelines awaited.

