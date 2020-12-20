11 Cities In Odisha Experience Temperatures Below 11, Phulbani Shivers At 5.5 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Mercury in 11 cities has been recorded below 11 degrees Celsius.

Phulbani however recorded the seasons lowest temperatures till date with the mercury plummeting as low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The following places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 11 degree Celsius: Jharsuguda 6.4, Baripada 7.5, Anugul 4.6, Koraput 4.8, Daringbadi 4.0, Bhawanipatna 4.2, Balangir 4.8, Keonjhar 7.5, Boudh10.5, Talcher 10.8.

The twin cities, Cuttack had a low of 11 degrees Celsius and Bhubaneswar had a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius.