10th Convocation of IMI Bhubaneswar held

Bhubaneswar: The International Management Institute (IMI), Bhubaneswar hosted its 10th Annual Convocation Ceremony to confer Post Graduate Diploma to the graduating students of PGDM 2020-22 batch.

C.P. Gurnani, the Managing Director & CEO, Tech. Mahindra Limited graced the event as Chief Guest. V.C. Agarwal, Group President- HR and board member RPSG Group conferred the diplomas to the graduating students.

At the outset, Prof Ramesh Behl, Director, IMI Bhubaneswar, delivered the welcome address and presented the annual academic report. He extended a warm and hearty welcome to graduating students and their parents.

Prof. Behl highlighted the achievements of the institute in terms of international accreditation by Association of MBAs (AMBA) for the next five years, in addition to accreditations by NAAC and NBA. He informed that IMI Bhubaneswar has signed an MOU with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP to set up a Centre of Excellence for Innovation and Management to support skill development, entrepreneurship, training, research, and consultancy.

Behl appreciated the efforts of faculty towards research and publications as the institute published 54 Scopus-indexed research papers in the last academic year. He also congratulated students on achieving their desired placements as a joint effort and also expressed his gratitude to companies who came forward and had faith in the institute.

The Chief Guest C.P. Gurnani presented gold medal to Akash Chowdhury and silver medal to Maheswata Sahu, students of PGDM 2020-22 batch.

C.P. Gurnani also awarded “Dr. Rama Prasad Goenka Best Student Medal” to Rohit Jain and the “Director’s Medal for Overall Contribution” to Maheswata Sahu. He delivered the Convocation Address and congratulated the passing out PGDM batch.

The Chief Guest also gave the success mantra of ABCDE i.e., alternate thinking, bias for action, closing, being definitive and extreme ownership. He advised students to take initiative, have a clear vision, positive attitude, and encouraged the new era managers to be compassionate, creative, and courageous.

The event was attended by over 200 dignitaries from academia, senior government officials, business leaders, members of the Board of Governors of IMI Bhubaneswar, and parents of graduating students.