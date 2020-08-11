109 new COVID-19 positives reported in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

109 new COVID-19 positives reported in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : As many as 109 new Covid-19 positives have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ( BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 60 cases have been detected from quarantine centres, while 49 cases are from local contact case.

Besides, 134 more Covid-19 patients have been recovered and are being discharged from hospitals today.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” tweeted the BMC.