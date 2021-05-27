Keonjhar: In an instance of humanitarian work, the staffs of a 108 Ambulance rescued a sick man who had fallen 10 feet down the road on Thursday in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Nobody had tried to rescue him due to fear of Covid infection although he had fallen there unattended reportedly for the last few days.

As per reports, a man had been witnessed abandoned at a place 10 feet down the road in Shankarpur area in Keonjhar Sadar block. He was sick of some disease. Nobody tried to rescue him due to Covid 19 fear. Even nobody went near him to take stock of his health condition due to Corona fear.

After getting information about the sick man the staff of a 108 Ambulance rushed to the spot. Despite Covid 19 fear the Ambulance crew including EMT Prabhat Sahu, driver Sushil Mahanta and helper Rabindra Matia got down about 10 feet off the road, placed him on the stretcher and climbed up to the Ambulance wearing mask and gloves. He was then shifted to Keonjhar District Head Quarter hospital in the 108 ambulance.