Balasore: In a sad incident, the 107-year-old man of Balasore district, who had become inspiration for many as he recovered from Covid 19 even at such an old age, passed away of heart attack on Wednesday.

As per reports, 107-year-old Dayanidhi Panda of Sheragada area in Balasore district of Odisha was admitted to the District Head Quarter Hospital of Balasore after he complained of breathing congestion. He underwent Covid 19 test and as he was tested positive he had been admitted to the Covid hospital.

Two days ago Panda got completely recovered off Covid 19 and discharged from the hospital. He was at home since then. However, today he died of heart attack.